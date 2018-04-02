After wearing a festive $3,000 Azzedine Alaïa dress to an Easter Sunday church service in Palm Beach over the weekend, Melania Trump was back in Washington, D.C., on Monday, April 2, hosting the 140th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House. The First Lady braved the unseasonably cold temperatures in a $2,595 Burberry cashmere trench coat in the prettiest pastel blue hue. We loved seeing the classic silhouette in such a springy shade, and we’ve rounded up a series of transitional coat styles in sky blue, cerulean and periwinkle colors inspired by the fashionable First Lady. Keep scrolling to see our favorites!