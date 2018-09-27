Lending their famous faces to a very good cause, Kate Hudson and Hailee Steinfeld have teamed up with Michael Kors to star in the brand’s fifth annual Watch Hunger Stop Campaign in partnership with the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP). Just in time for World Food Day on October 16, the designer is continuing the tradition of releasing a limited-edition watch and t-shirt with the proceeds providing meals for children in need around the globe.

To mark the fifth anniversary of the charitable endeavor, Michael Kors tapped multimedia artist Eli Sudbrack to dream up the artwork for the 2018 campaign t-shirt. For each one of the colorful creations sold, the brand will donate 100 meals to the WFP. A special edition of the Michael Kors Runway Watch will also be part of the collection, with its proceeds providing meals as well.

While Hudson has worked with the Michael Kors team before on the anti-hunger initiative, this is the first time Steinfeld will appear in the campaign. Keep scrolling for a closer look at the 2018 Michael Kors Watch Hunger Stop collection!