Best Celeb Street Style From Milan Fashion Week

Fashion month continues! With New York and Paris checked off the list, celebs have made their way to Italy for Milan Fashion Week — and the street style is already off the charts.

With fashion houses like Fendi, Alberta Ferretti, Max Mara and Deisel presenting their latest and greatest, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that celebs came out to support the designers that have dressed them through the years.

And while the runways were filled with amazing inspo for seasons to come (think: oversized blazers, over-the-knee boots and furs galore) the style on the streets of Italy was just as good.

Sister duo Gigi and Bella Hadid served up a constant stream of model-off-duty attire. While the sisters walked in couture ensembles for a slew of shows, it was their outfits to and from the catwalk that we can’t stop obsessing over.

Take Bella for example. The 25-year-old model was spotted out and about in an outfit that could very well be straight out of a Matrix scene. With black pants, a tight black tank, cat eye sunglasses and chunky black shoes to boot, the star gave a lesson in monochromatic dressing. Her accessory game kept things interesting though. She teamed the simple outfit with a vintage Chanel boho bag and a yellow shawl.

Perhaps the best part of the whole look though, was her hair. Because while center parts are certainly having a moment, Bella’s sleek side-parted braid proved that a straight down the center style isn’t always the way to go.

Gigi looked just as chic as her sister through out the week. One of our favorite looks from the model? A sleeveless sweater with tribal detailing, which was paired with flair white jeans and yellow Converse.

As for the stars that found themselves sitting front row? We obviously have to touch upon Julia Fox, who was a VIP at the DEISEL show. For the event, she opted for an all-orange ensemble that was accented with black latex. Her makeup was the real star of the show though. Similar to her Paris Couture Week look, which was whipped up by ex Kanye West, the 32-year-old Uncut Gems actress rocked blown out eyeshadow.

The Donda singer’s other ex, Kim Kardashian, was also in Milan for the week’s festivities. The 41-year-old Skims founders appears to be rocking a string of Prada ensembles, including a black latex look that was fierce as could be.

To see all these looks and more of the fabulous celeb street style, keep scrolling. From Rita Ora’s to Lady Amelia Spencer, Us Weekly’s Stylish is sharing the best outfits from Milan Fashion Week, below.