What’s a pageant without a good evening gown round, we ask you? The Miss Universe Pageant took place in Bankok, Thailand on Monday, December 17, 2018 and it didn’t disappoint, especially when it came to the dresses. The top ten contestants included Miss Vietnam, Miss Puerto Rico, Miss Canada and this year’s crowned winner, Miss Philippines, Catriona Gray — and they all strutted their stuff across the stage for the ultimate fashion show.

Scroll through to see the ladies during the evening gown competition.