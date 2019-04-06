Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival is approaching sooner than we know it and whether you’re heading for the live musical performances by headliners Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino and Tame Impala or to check out exclusive parties and hoping to bump into festival queens like Vanessa Hudgens or Kylie and Kendall Jenner, there are a few necessities to get you through the hot desert days and nights.

To help get your packing started, Stylish rounded up everything from makeup products that won’t smudge in the heat to the trendiest fashion items to rock and ways to keep you feeling like your best self throughout the entire weekend.

Hint: They’ll all help you nail the perfect Instagram photo in front of the famous Ferris wheel. Even if you aren’t making your way down to the festival, there’s no need to fret! You can still shop these essential items and be there in spirit.