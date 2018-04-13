Let the party begin! Coachella kicks off festival season in Indio, California, on Friday, April 13th. But don’t fret, we’ve got you covered if any ‘Friday the 13th’ bad juju is cramping your style with more hair accessories than you can shake a glow stick at.

In the past, festival hairstyles have been a parade of boho fairy-meets-free-spirit looks for all to integrate into their do rotation all year ‘round. So we’re psyched to see what the 2018 season brings.

From flower crowns to Princess Leia-inspired buns, we predict those festival staples will be a trend this year, too. Perhaps with a few other whimsical numbers like dainty cat ears (Arianna Grande vibes, anyone?) and empress-influenced head chains. We’re also thinking throwback styles are going to be huge this year (we may or may not have included velvet scrunchies in our roundup).

None the less, these are the thirteen coolest hair accessories for anyone looking to grab a quick piece or two in order to complete your look or take it to the next level. From hair chains to colorful velvet scrunchies, grab these accessories online or in store before you head over to the party! The best part? Since festival season has just begun, you can repurpose these items for the next show to spruce up your festival style all over again.