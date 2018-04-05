April 13 is the first day of Coachella 2018, which means it’s time to talk about a very crucial topic: What to wear to your outdoor concert of choice. Whether you’re off to see Beyonce and Cardi B on the Coachella stage, heading to check out Khalid or The Killers at Bonnaroo or hoping to hit nearly every act at Lollapalooza, here are the makeup, clothes, and other essentials you need to pack to ensure you look like a boho dream come true.