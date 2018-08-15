Happy National Relaxation Day! Yes, that’s right, Wednesday, August 15, is the day dedicated to all things relaxing and unwinding. If you have been looking for an excuse to stay in, cozy up in your favorite fluffy bathrobe and indulge in a bit of R&R, now is the perfect time, and we are rounding up the best aromatherapy products to induce an instant calm.

Since there is no one way to relax, we’ve got a serene-smelling remedy for every preference. Scent your home or workplace with a fool-proof reed diffuser that will subtly linger for months, or grab your own essential oils and mix whatever you please into an electrically-powered aromatizer that is the perfect candle replacement. If you’re #blessed with a soaker tub, there are plenty of bath salts, soaks and bombs that promise to do as much for your mind as they do for your tired limbs. For those who crave simplicity, there are endless rollerballs and pre-blended oils on the market that can provide a quick pick-me-up whenever you need.

Keep scrolling for all of our favorite aromatherapy products!