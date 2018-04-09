When Paris Jackson hit the Fashion Los Angeles Awards on April 8 in Beverly Hills with pink, purple and blue streaks in her hair we felt like our unicorn dreams had come true. But you don’t need to commit to haircolor to make magical vibes a reality. We rounded up the ten best beauty products to help you celebrate National Unicorn Day and help you reach your music festival #goals all season!
Editor’s Picks
It’s National Unicorn Day! Celebrate With 10 Beauty Products That Give You Instant Magical Vibes
10