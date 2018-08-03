We love the mattifying, smoothing and blurring effects of setting powders, but applying any product that has the potential to cake or crease in summer’s hot and humid temps — forget about it! Fortunately, there is a new crop of loose powders dropping this month that are made to ensure your makeup stands up to even the sweatiest subway ride while also blurring imperfections, cutting shine and hydrating skin.

While a simple dusting of any of these newbies will more than do the trick, their ultra-lightweight, non-flashback formulations also make them great for “baking” (no, not the chocolate chip cookie kind). The Kardashian-approved application technique that you’ve likely seen all over your social media feeds involves putting a heavy dose of loose powder over under-eye concealer or foundation on other parts of the face, letting it “bake” (i.e. sit) for several minutes and then dusting off the excess. The result is #flawless and creaseless skin that stays put all day.

Whatever your method of choice, these powders are built to take you from the summer heat to fall’s cooler temps and beyond (hey, one is even called “life-proof”!). Keep scrolling to see the best new setting powders!