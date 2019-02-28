Happy Birthday, Olivia Palermo! The multi-hyphenate turns 33 on Thursday, February 28, and we’re celebrating by paying homage to her style star status. When it comes to celebrity closets, there are two camps: the stars whose clothes we admire and the ones whose closets we want to permanently move into. Palermo falls into the latter category for her enviable collection of chic separates, darling dresses, super cool accessories and more that makes her a perennial best dressed-list favorite.

Whether she’s stepping out in couture or showing off her mastery of the high-low mix, the brunette beauty is an expert at putting together memorable outfits that play with color, texture, pattern and proportion. That styling ability has made her a front-row fixture at fashion shows around the globe and led to some pretty cool partnerships.

The socialite-turned-reality star-turned-model-turned-boss lady has teamed up with many a beauty and fashion brand over the years. Back in 2010, Palermo created a limited-edition jewelry collection with Roberta Ferymann. A year later, she designed a shoe with Stuart Weitzman for charity and further flexed her footwear chops with her Aquazzura capsule in 2014. By 2015, she was working on a makeup and nail polish line with Ciaté London and designing leather accessories with Aspinal of London, and she even served as Banana Republic’s Global Style Ambassador in 2016 and 2017.

But that’s not to say Palermo needs any help serving up major street style inspiration. Whether she’s rocking a fur to take her precious pup, Mr. Butler, for a walk in NYC or traversing the streets of Paris in bold layered looks, she never shies away from making a sartorial statement — and we love her for it.

So what’s the secret to her super cool style? In honor of Palermo’s 33rd birthday, we’re breaking down her best beauty and fashion moves. Keep scrolling to see the nine reasons she’s forever our style crush!