How Many Boxes of Lashes?!

Lashes, in fact, were one of Tate’s most defining beauty characteristics. “It was a very lash-heavy film,” Heba admits. Luckily, Red Cherry Eyelashes had just come out with a box set called Valley of the Dolls “that was a total coincidence,” Heba laughs. “We probably went through three hundred boxes, and each box has six or eight lashes!”