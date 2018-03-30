If you’re anything like us, your winter-to-spring closet transformation is well underway – but your nails? They’re still feeling the post-cold-weather effects. No worries, OPI had come to the rescue with a fresh collection of Infinite Shine Strengthening primers that help every nail type from weak to ridged to get your hands in top shape to show off all the bright season nail shades we know you’re dying to wear. Scroll down to read about how these nail polishes can save your nails —and find out which formula is best suited to fix your biggest nail gripe!