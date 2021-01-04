Go Exploring in These Adventure-Ready Outfits

It’s pretty evident we all need some escape from reality in these times. Luckily for us, the outdoors are never off limits! These cool girl wintery styles will make you want to throw on some hiking boots, recruit a friend, and hit Joshua Tree or Zion, all while looking so captivatingly cute.

If you’re ready to embark on a quest to find the perfect look, keep scrolling for three styles from VICI Collection. These outfits are made for getting active, with neutral toned hues that blend right in with the nature vibes.

Promo code: VICI20

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)