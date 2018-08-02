August has only just begun, but some of Hollywood’s most stylish stars have spent the summer months rocking footwear usually reserved for cooler temps. Jennifer Lopez, Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande have all been spotted in over-the-knee boots — proving the sexy shoe has year-round appeal.

JLo showed off her fashion icon status on Monday, July 30, when she stepped out in NYC in a pair of slouchy denim Versace boots that she wore in place of pants. Paired with a white shirtdress, mini Hermes Birkin bag and oversize shield shades, the look perfectly encapsulated the songstress’ signature sporty-meets-sexy style.

T.Swift and the newly engaged Grande, meanwhile, have also embraced the trend. In July, Swift was seen leaving her New York apartment in tan suede Jimmy Choo thigh-highs that featured an embellished heel. She topped off the fierce footwear with a billowy floral dress that made the autumnal shoe feel summer ready. Out and about with her fiancé Pete Davidson in June, the “No Tears Left to Cry” singer fully embraced the “lampshading” silhouette — rocking oversized sweatshirt dresses with boots by Gucci and Giuseppe Zanotti to name a few.

To keep the outfits feeling seasonally appropriate, all three ladies opted for non-black styles that helped to lengthen the leg and lighten things up. Whether it’s Lopez in denim or Swift and Grande in taupe and grey, the boots look as cool now as they will with jeans and tights come fall. Keep scrolling to see our favorite over-the-knee boots!