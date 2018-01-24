They say the eyes are the window to the soul, and the graphic eyeliner and colorful shadow looks spotted on the runways and in the front rows of Spring-Summer 2018 Paris Couture Fashion Week provided a dose of bold, sexy glamour that had us paying as much attention to the face as we were to the clothes. From spider-like lashes at Dior to Bella Hadid’s glittery cat eye, Paris has been full of night-out eye makeup inspiration. Keep scrolling for our favorite looks, and — trust Us — eye contact will never be a problem again!