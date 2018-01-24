Beauty Trends

Date Night Eye Makeup Inspo From Spring-Summer 2018 Paris Couture Week

Bella Hadid attends Le Bal Surrealiste Dior during Haute Couture Spring Summer 2018 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France.
Bella Hadid attends Le Bal Surrealiste Dior during Haute Couture Spring Summer 2018 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France. Francois Durand/Getty Images
They say the eyes are the window to the soul, and the graphic eyeliner and colorful shadow looks spotted on the runways and in the front rows of Spring-Summer 2018 Paris Couture Fashion Week provided a dose of bold, sexy glamour that had us paying as much attention to the face as we were to the clothes. From spider-like lashes at Dior to Bella Hadid’s glittery cat eye, Paris has been full of night-out eye makeup inspiration. Keep scrolling for our favorite looks, and — trust Us — eye contact will never be a problem again!