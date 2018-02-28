Fashion Month is nearing its end but not before the stars head to the City of Light to take in all the gorgeous goods at Paris Fall-Winter 2018 Fashion Week. Gigi and Bella Hadid are once again proving they are equally fashionable on and off the runway, while stars like Olivia Culpo, Zoe Kravitz and Cara Delevingne look stylish in the front row. Keep scrolling for all of our favorite street style and front row looks!