Why Patchwork Is This Season’s Hottest Trend

Step aside contrasting sweaters and jackets! A newer, more eclectic trend is taking the spotlight. Patchwork is such an up and coming style that you’ll want to get ahead of it. The motley mix of prints sprawled out across a denim jacket or thick sweater is so enticing to the eye. With such assorted mixes of colors, shapes and patterns, patchwork pieces will always stand out.

Luckily, the busyness of this trend makes it super easy to style! Any basic denim or black pants are the perfect pair to this medley of a look. Keep scrolling to see three options from VICI Collection that are patch-perfect!

