Polo Ralph Lauren Unveils Team USA’s 2018 Winter Olympic Closing Ceremony Outfits: Pics!

We’re 99 days from the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, but we’re already getting a sneak peek of Team USA’s fashion for the Winter Games.

Polo Ralph Lauren unveiled the closing ceremony uniforms on the Today show, with some very special models, including freestyle skiing silver medalist Gus Kenworthy, snowboarding gold medalist Jamie Anderson and figure skating and ice skating Olympians Maia and Alex Shibutani.

Scroll through to see all of the patriotic pieces Team USA will rock, and channel your own champion when the collection is available to purchase in select Polo Ralph Lauren stores and on RalphLauren.com in December.