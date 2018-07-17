Collagen: it’s the biological building block for everything from smooth, plump ski to pouty lips and strong nails — and even healthy hair and lashes. Needless to say, if you want to preserve and conserve the wellspring of youth in your body, you’re going to need to utilize a combo of goodies that contain collagen and products that boost its production to keep you looking and feeling youthful.

Luckily for Us all there is a number of different ways you can boost your collagen reserves (you’re born with it, but regeneration depletes over time) whether it’s with quick supplements, beauty products with peptides and serums with vitamin c — even with electrical currents and chromalight stimulation. Shop these nine products to elevate your collagen production and boost your beauty.