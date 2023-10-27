What’s trending this fall? Confidence! From fuller, healthier hair to a brighter smile, here are five essentials that will glow up your beauty routine.

BRIGHTEN UP

Fall makeup looks bring a touch of warmth with darker eye palettes, making vibrant eyes a must! Celebrity makeup artists have been using Lumify redness reliever eye drops on A-list clients for years. This one drop will reduce redness and reveal your eyes’ natural radiance. Say hello to those amazing looking eyes and have fun with fall’s bolder beauty.

THAT SMILE STYLE

Teeth whitening is a self-care celebrity staple! Pronamel toothpaste not only brightens teeth but also actively repairs and strengthens weakened enamel, allowing you to enjoy your favorite pumpkin spice beverage with confidence. Simply smile, radiate, and conquer your day!

GOOD-TO-GLOW

Drier complexions are common during the fall months due to the drop in temperature and humidity. When removing makeup, celebrity facialists recommend using products that do so gently, while helping to maintain your protective skin barrier. CeraVe’s Makeup Removing Cleansing Balm accomplishes both tasks, resulting in skin that feels clean, residue-free, and hydrated after use. Developed with dermatologists and suitable for all skin types, this cleansing balm is Hollywood’s secret to achieving a smooth and radiant complexion.

NOURISH & SHINE

It’s no secret that sun exposure, swimming, and the summer heat can take a toll on our hair, making fall the ideal season for a hair transformation. Kristin Ess® Hair’s The One Signature Shampoo and Conditioner are the secret to revitalizing your hair without the need for a salon visit. This luxurious haircare duo ensures that all hair types are left moisturized and with a radiant shine, while also smoothing from root to tip.

Kristen Ess Hair’s The One Shampoo

Kirsten Ess Hair’s The One Conditioner