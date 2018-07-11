Like Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton of England, Queen Letizia of Spain and Charlotte Casiraghi of Monaco, Queen Rania of Jordan has some serious fashion game. The Jordanian became regent at the tender age of 29, but stepped onto the regal style scene in 1993 when she married her husband Prince Abdullah. And ever since, she’s been setting the standard for colorful and feminine, yet sleek and contemporary dressing.

To give you an idea of the Queen’s serious clout: she has a major social media following, which includes 4.7 million followers on her personal Instagram page, which not only gives an inside peek into her day-to-day life as a “mum with a really cool job,” as described in her bio, but also documents her incredible sartorial choices. Here, we show you her most fashionable moments including her best dresses, chicest separates and sleekest jeans to inspire you to add some colorful pieces to your look!