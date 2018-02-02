Talk about mother-daughter #goals! Reese Witherspoon and her mini-me Ava Phillippe adorably star in the Draper James Spring 2018 campaign, modeling pretty dresses and cute tees that have use dreaming of garden parties and sweet tea. The collection, which also includes skirts, shorts and tops, is filled with flirty feminine details like floral prints, ruffles, lace and bows.

While the resemblance between the Legally Blonde star and her 18-year-old daughter is well-documented, the photos and accompanying interview show these two ladies are also sartorially in sync and sweetly inspired by one another. Phillippe shared that she was most excited to be part of the shoot with her mom because it was “an opportunity to have fun and support her work as a female entrepreneur.” Awww. Keep scrolling for all the campaign images and Witherspoon and Phillippe’s insight!