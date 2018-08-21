Getting intimate! Reformation, a favorite of Hollywood it-girls like Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Kourtney Kardashian, Emily Ratajkowski and more released its first ever Intimates line on Monday, August 20. The brand is known for their chic, flattering styles and for being eco-friendly. And what’s even better? Now, instead of just showing off Ref’s pieces while out and about, shoppers can also look their cutest while lounging in the comfort of their homes (or dressing up in the bedroom) with their lacy little looks. The new limited-edition collection offers pretty bralettes and underwear using various sustainable fabrics including lenzing tencel, recycled lace and eco mesh. Ref Lingerie (ranging from $12-$45) will be available online at TheReformation.com, with sizes ranging from S to L in bottoms and XS to L in bras. Scroll through to see our favorite picks from the line.