Gift Guide: Rihanna-Approved Gifts That Give Back to a Good Cause

rihanna CLF foundation
 Courtesy Rihanna's CLF Foundation
This year you can give the Rihanna fan in your life a gift that keeps on giving. Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation is collaborating with Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty on liftable goodies with a portion of the proceeds going to the foundation. Think chic socks, must-have highlighters and a sassy bikini.

Rihanna founded The Clara Lionel Foundation, commonly known as CLF, in honor of her grandparents Clara and Lionel Braithwaite in 2012. The foundation works towards providing millions of dollars in grants in education and has donated hundreds of thousands of supplies aiding in emergency response.

Scroll through to see which products will donate to CLF!