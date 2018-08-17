Rose Byrne is starring in the new dramady Juliet, Naked out in limited release on Friday, August 17, and she has been making the rounds to promote the film in beachy waves, glowy makeup and an array of pantsuits and dresses that are serving as major end-of-summer beauty and fashion inspiration.

Fully embracing the NYC heat and humidity, the Aussie beauty’s longtime stylist Penny Lovell has had her in a series of flirty frocks and embellished two pieces that are both seasonally appropriate and chic. To complement the sophisticated yet summery styles, hairstylist Lacy Redway has been crafting salt air-inspired waves and easy updos for the actress’ sun-kissed strands, while makeup artist Hung Vanngo has been highlighting her radiant complexion with bronzy smokey eyes and rosy lips.

Keep scrolling to see our favorite looks from Byrne’s Juliet, Naked press tour!