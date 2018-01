Us Weekly Executive Beauty & Style Editor Gwen Flamberg shares her picks for the top celebrity hair and makeup looks straight off the 2018 SAG Awards red carpet. From Margot Robbie’s undone ‘do to Brie Larson’s colorful makeup hues, see who made the cut!

