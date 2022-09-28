Disney’s favorite witches are back! Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy stepped out in New York City to celebrate the premiere of Hocus Pocus 2 on Tuesday, September 27.

The event was a family affair for Parker, 57, as she was joined by her husband Matthew Broderick and their 13-year-old twin daughters, Tabitha and Marion. For the rare appearance, the girls came to slay. Tabitha opted for a glittery pleated frock as Marion sported a black baby doll dress.

Parker, for her part, wowed in head-to-toe Armani Privé at the Hocus Pocus 2 premiere. The look, which is from the label’s fall 2022 collection, featured a silk floral jacket and baby pink pants. The Sex and the City star paired the ensemble with hot pink satin pumps. Broderick, 60, looked dapper in a tailored gray suit.

Najimy, 65, also served up serious glamour, rocking a sexy black dress from Tom Ford. The floor-length frock featured sultry cutouts at the bodice and throughout the skirt. Midler, 76, lit up the red carpet in a whimsical design by Christopher John Rogers. The gown featured a black and white striped pattern and multicolored sleeves. The Big Business star accessorized with a fuchsia hat.

The second installment of the hit Halloween classic debuts on Disney+ on September 30 and also stars Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, Hannah Waddingham, Belissa Escobedo, Doug Jones, Juju Brener, Froy Gutierrez, Taylor Henderson, Sam Richardson and Nina Kitchen.

In the original 1993 movie, Max (Omri Katz) lights the black flame candle, bringing Winnifred Sanderson (Midler) and her sisters, Sarah (Parker) and Mary (Najimy), back to life. Luckily, Max is successful in defeating the Sanderson sisters on their mission to suck the lives out of all the children in Salem in hopes of becoming younger and living forever.

The sequel follows the witches as they get another chance at life when they are accidentally brought back by three young women in a modern-day Salem.

In May 2021, Disney+ announced the official return of the beloved movie. “Sistaaaahs! It’s been 300 years… But we’re BACK! 🧹 #HocusPocus2 arrives Fall 2022 on @DisneyPlus,” Midler confirmed via Instagram at the time.

