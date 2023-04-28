Sarah Jessica Parker is a Met Gala pro! The actress is the belle of each annual ball she attends.

The Sex and the City alum effortlessly owns the red carpet in everything from timeless dresses to over-the-top headpieces. In an April 2022 interview with Vogue, Parker opened up about her dedication to the fundraiser and revealed that she spends “7 to 10 months working on” her outfit.

She explained: “The assignment is the theme, and you should interpret it. It should be labor-intensive and challenging.”

The And Just Like That… actress made her debut at fashion’s biggest night in 1995, wearing a rich velvet dress that she bought from a thrift store for the “Haute Couture” exhibit. The black frock featured spaghetti straps and a sweetheart neckline. The Hocus Pocus star sported tight coils and a peachy lip.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Since her first appearance, Parker’s ensembles have gotten better and bolder. In 2013, the theme of the Met was “Punk: Chaos to Couture,” and the Ohio native channeled her edgy side in a Giles Deacon gown and a Philip Tracey headpiece. The garb had a stellar ball gown fit that was finished with a splotchy pattern and a thigh-high slit. Underneath the glamorous getup, she wore plaid velvet tights and matching heels. The golden headpiece elevated her getup thanks to an attached mohawk.

For makeup that night, the Failure to Launch actress looked radiant with bronzed skin, heavy eyeliner, sharp contour and a matte pout. Her tresses were twisted into a slicked back updo and SJP added even more drama to the look with sparkly jewelry.

At the 2022 gala, the I Don’t Know How She Does It star made headlines in a Christopher John Rogers gown for the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” exhibit. The outfit featured a checkered pattern, corset top, long skirt and train and floral headpiece.

Not only did her outfit look seriously stylish, but it also paid homage to Elizabeth Hobbs, the first Black female fashion designer in the White House. In a May 2022 interview with Vogue, Rogers explained the design, commenting, “The idea was to highlight the dichotomy between the extravagant, over-the-top proportions of the time period, and the disparity that was happening in America at the time.”

Keep scrolling to see SJP’s most memorable moments at the Met Gala: