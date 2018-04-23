Selena Gomez is basically our outfit oracle. The singer and fashion-plate stepped out to celebrate We Day in Inglewood, California on Thursday, April 19 wearing our new favorite outfit combination: navy dress, red lip, burnt orange shoes.

The details of the unexpected look: her midi-length Jacquemus frock from the Fall 2018 collection had flutter sleeves and a slight v-neck along with a front slip and pleating with a slightly bubble hem. She paired this with a pair of rust-colored Jacquemus shoes (also not available yet), a simple stone necklace and a kick-ass red lip.

The best part about the look: it’s fresh but not loud. Navy is a great alternative to black because it’s both flattering and less severe than the darker hue. It’s a color but not quite. And the combination with a bright orange-y red lip? That’s what we call accessorizing with your lipstick.

Check out our picks so you can rock the unexpected combination at your next outing.