We’re calling it: no one —and we mean no one — can rock a ‘90s-style tea dress like Selena Gomez. Case in point: the songstress slayed in a floral lavender Harbor dress from Reformation for Easter Services on Sunday, April 1, and paired it with relaxed, yet polished accessories to ensure she looked appropriate for the occasion. Want to copy her style for your next laidback but chic Sunday? Of course you do. Shop the entire look here!