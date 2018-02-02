Selena Gomez has found the wear-with-everything dress that we are all going to live in this season. The stylish singer stepped out in L.A. on Thursday, February 1, wearing a gray houndstooth Reformation Wilder dress with the perfect combination of accessories. The feminine and put-together outfit speaks for itself, but the dress is truly versatile — swap her location to NYC and put on a pair of tights, ankle boots and perhaps a fabulous faux fur, and you’ve got an equally stylish and new outfit. Loving Gomez’s simply accessorized outfit? Shop the details of her look here!

