Selena Gomez can now add swimsuit designer to her extensive resume! The “Back to You” singer’s former assistant and BFF, Theresa Mingus, just launched her affordable new Krahs Swim by T Marie bathing suit collection, and the star had a hand in dreaming up a few of the summer-ready styles.

“Everyone wants to feel sexy, confident and beautiful … so I’ve created a variety of pieces that can work for everyone,” Mingus said in a statement. “I definitely want to have a variety of different pieces so everyone can wear them.”

The name, which is “shark” spelled backward, comes from the one-time assistant’s love of the Jaws franchise, and some of the pieces in the line even feature shark bite-inspired details.

The 11-piece capsule includes mix-and-match bikini tops, bottoms and one-pieces in an array of bold colors and prints. To celebrate the launch, Mingus tapped Gomez to co-design three of the pieces, and, as it turns out, the brunette beauty incorporated some deeply personal elements into her creations.

“The design I did, one of them, it was the high-waisted one with the belt. I’ve had a kidney transplant, and I like bathing suits that kind of cover where that’s been and make me feel comfortable,” the songstress said in a video tied to the launch.

The Selena Bottom (which comes in red and black) is a retro, belly button-covering style with a cute belt accessory and high-cut leg that, as Gomez explained, is able to conceal the scars from her surgery. There is also a bustier-inspired Selena Top that can be paired with her bottom or any of the others in the line. And, last but not least, her red zip-front Selena One Piece gives Us all kinds of Baywatch vibes.

Priced between $39.99 and $69.99, the summer 2019 Krahs Swim collection is now available at KrahsSwim.com. Keep scrolling for a first-look at the line!