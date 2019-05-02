Fashion News

Selena Gomez Helped Design Scar-Concealing Bathing Suits for Her BFF Theresa Mingus' New Krahs Swim Collection

All About Selena Gomez's Assistant's New Swim Line Krahs
 Courtesy of Krahs Swim
Selena Gomez can now add swimsuit designer to her extensive resume! The “Back to You” singer’s former assistant and BFF, Theresa Mingus, just launched her affordable new Krahs Swim by T Marie bathing suit collection, and the star had a hand in dreaming up a few of the summer-ready styles.

“Everyone wants to feel sexy, confident and beautiful … so I’ve created a variety of pieces that can work for everyone,” Mingus said in a statement. “I definitely want to have a variety of different pieces so everyone can wear them.”

The name, which is “shark” spelled backward, comes from the one-time assistant’s love of the Jaws franchise, and some of the pieces in the line even feature shark bite-inspired details.

The 11-piece capsule includes mix-and-match bikini tops, bottoms and one-pieces in an array of bold colors and prints. To celebrate the launch, Mingus tapped Gomez to co-design three of the pieces, and, as it turns out, the brunette beauty incorporated some deeply personal elements into her creations.

“The design I did, one of them, it was the high-waisted one with the belt. I’ve had a kidney transplant, and I like bathing suits that kind of cover where that’s been and make me feel comfortable,” the songstress said in a video tied to the launch.

The Selena Bottom (which comes in red and black) is a retro, belly button-covering style with a cute belt accessory and high-cut leg that, as Gomez explained, is able to conceal the scars from her surgery. There is also a bustier-inspired Selena Top that can be paired with her bottom or any of the others in the line. And, last but not least, her red zip-front Selena One Piece gives Us all kinds of Baywatch vibes.

Priced between $39.99 and $69.99, the summer 2019 Krahs Swim collection is now available at KrahsSwim.com. Keep scrolling for a first-look at the line!

