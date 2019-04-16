Beauty News

Moschino Teamed With Sephora Collection on a ‘Bossy’ New Makeup Line — And We’re Obsessed!

By
Sephora Collection x Moschino Line
Sephora Collection x Moschino Line Courtesy of Sephora Collection x Moschino
8

Get ready to add some major boss-lady cuteness to your vanity. Sephora Collection has once teamed up with Moschino’s creative director Jeremy Scott, and this time they’ve dreamed up a line of office supply-inspired makeup and tools that are all kinds of kitschy cool.

Back in August 2017, the fashion and beauty industries lost their collective minds when the OG Sephora Collection x Moschino collab launched with seven teddy-bear-themed offerings (think: eyeshadow palettes, lip gloss and more shaped like everyone’s favorite stuffed animal). Flash forward to 2019, and the sophomore collection was created with working girls in mind (cue: Dolly Parton’s “Nine to Five”).

The eight new pieces range from a brush set shaped like No. 2 pencils and liquid lipsticks made to look like your favorite chunky markers to Sharpie-like eyeliners and (our fave!) Wite-Out-inspired nail polish.

Oh, and then there are eraser sponges, cheek highlighters that look like real highlighters and a sleek silver “laptop” eyeshadow palette that put our boring old MacBooks to shape. And as an ode to the first collection, there is even an Instagram-friendly bear-shaped sheet mask. Who are we kidding? The entire collection is social media gold.

Featuring exclusive colors with genius names (i.e. Control, Alt and Delete), the Staples-meets-Sephora line may have been created for boss babes, but it actually conjures up the best memories of late-summer days spent shopping for school supplies.

Priced between $8 and $60, the “bossy” new Sephora Collection x Moschino collab drops at 12 p.m. EST on Thursday, April 25, on sephora.com, and, if the popularity of the original line was any indication, it’s going to be gone in a flash. Keep scrolling for a first-look at all the adorable offerings!

Close popup

Welcome to In Motion

Bring photos to life with Us Weekly's exciting new mobile experience!

What's In Motion? Tell me more

What's In Motion?

Go back

How to Use In Motion

What's In Motion? Tell me more