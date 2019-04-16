Get ready to add some major boss-lady cuteness to your vanity. Sephora Collection has once teamed up with Moschino’s creative director Jeremy Scott, and this time they’ve dreamed up a line of office supply-inspired makeup and tools that are all kinds of kitschy cool.

Back in August 2017, the fashion and beauty industries lost their collective minds when the OG Sephora Collection x Moschino collab launched with seven teddy-bear-themed offerings (think: eyeshadow palettes, lip gloss and more shaped like everyone’s favorite stuffed animal). Flash forward to 2019, and the sophomore collection was created with working girls in mind (cue: Dolly Parton’s “Nine to Five”).

The eight new pieces range from a brush set shaped like No. 2 pencils and liquid lipsticks made to look like your favorite chunky markers to Sharpie-like eyeliners and (our fave!) Wite-Out-inspired nail polish.

Oh, and then there are eraser sponges, cheek highlighters that look like real highlighters and a sleek silver “laptop” eyeshadow palette that put our boring old MacBooks to shape. And as an ode to the first collection, there is even an Instagram-friendly bear-shaped sheet mask. Who are we kidding? The entire collection is social media gold.

Featuring exclusive colors with genius names (i.e. Control, Alt and Delete), the Staples-meets-Sephora line may have been created for boss babes, but it actually conjures up the best memories of late-summer days spent shopping for school supplies.

Priced between $8 and $60, the “bossy” new Sephora Collection x Moschino collab drops at 12 p.m. EST on Thursday, April 25, on sephora.com, and, if the popularity of the original line was any indication, it’s going to be gone in a flash. Keep scrolling for a first-look at all the adorable offerings!