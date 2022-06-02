Happy PRIDE month! From being an advocate to joining a PRIDE parade, there are so many worthy ways to support and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community right now. Here’s an especially stylish one: shop this incredible gender neutral capsule collection from The Phluid Project, exclusive to Saks OFF 5TH. This is Saks OFF 5TH‘s second year partnering with The Phluid Project, and as their most luxe offering of the season, we promise that you won’t want to miss out — these accessories are the best inspo for creating grid-worthy PRIDE looks that are authentically you.

Plus, 100 percent of the net proceeds from this collection goes to The Phluid Phoundation, which works with a variety of on-the-ground partners to help the most marginalized populations within the LGBTQ+ community. In this case, adding items to your cart is a true win-win. Just make sure to do it before everything sells out!