In case we needed further confirmation that the ‘90s are back, Kendall Jenner was spotted out in NYC over the weekend ahead of the 2018 Met Gala on Monday, May 7, wearing a lacy silk camisole that was serving up all sorts of sexy throwback vibes. Heading to lunch with bestie Hailey Baldwin, the reality star was the epitome of model-off-duty chic in slouchy Yeezy Season 5 jeans, menswear-inspired brogues, slender sunglasses and a mini Hermes bag — but it was her racy cami that has Us excited.

No longer reserved for the lingerie drawer, the catwalk queen was understatedly sexy in her plunging grey and black design that called to mind the ’90s-era wardrobes of OG supermodels like Cindy Crawford and Kate Moss. Paired with mom jeans (another throwback staple!), the negligee-inspired top had a cute date-night vibe. But with summer weather right around the corner, we can see dressing up the style with a pencil skirt or wide-leg pants for a flirty take on workwear.

From simple silk designs to sexy lace styles, the options are endless when it comes to the elevated basic. Keep scrolling to see our favorite camisoles!