Happy Birthday, Sofia Vergara! Her Best Bombshell Red Carpet Fashion Moments

Sofia Veragara
Happy Birthday, Sofia Vergara! The Modern Family actress has one of the most famous figures in Hollywood, and she is never afraid to show of her curves. With a more is more mentality when it comes to dressing for the red carpet, the Colombian beauty has become known for her love of Old Hollywood silhouettes that she gives a modern twist thanks to rainbow colors and interesting embellishments. The result is a new kind of bombshell dressing.

Having got her start as a television host in the 1990s, Sofia made the jump to the big screen in the early 2000s, and it didn’t take long for her to cement her place as a fierce fashionista. From curve-hugging mididresses to nipped-at-the-waist gowns, Sofia has proven time and time again that there are countless ways to bring the glam.

In honor of her 46th birthday, we are taking a look back at some of Vergara’s sexiest red carpet looks. Keep scrolling to see our favorites!