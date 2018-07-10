Happy Birthday, Sofia Vergara! The Modern Family actress has one of the most famous figures in Hollywood, and she is never afraid to show of her curves. With a more is more mentality when it comes to dressing for the red carpet, the Colombian beauty has become known for her love of Old Hollywood silhouettes that she gives a modern twist thanks to rainbow colors and interesting embellishments. The result is a new kind of bombshell dressing.

Having got her start as a television host in the 1990s, Sofia made the jump to the big screen in the early 2000s, and it didn’t take long for her to cement her place as a fierce fashionista. From curve-hugging mididresses to nipped-at-the-waist gowns, Sofia has proven time and time again that there are countless ways to bring the glam.

In honor of her 46th birthday, we are taking a look back at some of Vergara’s sexiest red carpet looks. Keep scrolling to see our favorites!