With Spring finally upon Us, we love the idea of brightening up our beauty routine with fun new colors. But rather than rely on a vibrant lipstick or bold blush for a pop of color, celebs like Yara Shahidi, Zoey Deutch and Kristen Bell have been taking cues from the Spring-Summer 2018 runways and rocking artful eyeliner shades that appear to come straight from the Crayon box.

Earlier this week, a gen-Z yellow cat eye popped against Shahidi’s glowing complexion, while Deutch’s makeup artist Kate Lee created a cool negative space motif using a red liner that played nicely off her pretty-in-pink dress. Bell, meanwhile, proved that simplest way to make your eyes sparkle is with a smudge of white pencil along the lash line. No matter what kind of look you’re wanting to try, we’ve got good news: the latest liners are easier to use than ever thanks to glide-on formulas that really stay put. We’ve gathered the best felt-tip markers, gel pencils and liquid liners to play with. Keep scrolling to see our favorite eyeliners!

