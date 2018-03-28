Spring has finally arrived which means Easter is right around the corner, and fortunately Sofia Vergara is here with same major floral dress inspiration. The actress made it a date night with hubby Joe Manganiello earlier this week at the premiere of Ready Player One in Hollywood wearing a strapless, flower-printed Oscar de la Renta mididress with strappy sandals and Lorraine Schwartz jewels that would be perfect for Easter brunch or spring garden parties. With the Modern Family star’s flirty and feminine frock in mind, we’ve rounded up the best floral mini, wrap, long-sleeve and ruffled dress styles for spring. Keep scrolling to shop our favorites!