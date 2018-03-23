Spring has sprung! With warmer temperatures right around the corner, we’re gearing up to transition out of our winter weather beauty routines. To rehab our tresses from the cold, arid air we’re loading up on nourishing hair masks and repairing formulas that will have our locks looking heathy and glossy in no time. On the styling front, it’s all about embracing and creating texture, and there are a host of new dry shampoos, crimping tools (bet you never thought they’d make a comeback) and texturizing sprays to help you do just that. Keep scrolling to see our favorite new haircare products for spring!