Bolos are back! While we’re not actually sure if the cowboy-inspired tie ever went out of style to begin with, we certainly aren’t used to seeing the western neckpiece make an appearance on the red carpet. This week, Busy Philipps did her best Plastics impression at the Mean Girls premiere on Broadway wearing a hot pink blazer and blouse that she unexpectedly accessorized with a vintage bolo. Following Busy’s lead, Michelle Monaghan shared a selfie on Instagram wearing khakis and an orange button-down with — you guessed it — a bolo under the collar. She captioned the cute pic “when your girls @karlawelchstylist & @busyphilipps inspire you to go out and find a bolo stat!!!” While they say two is a coincidence and three’s a trend, we’re going to follow Busy and Michelle’s lead and find a cute new neckpiece STAT. Keep scrolling to see our favorite bolo, lariat and Y-chain necklaces!