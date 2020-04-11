Warmer weather is coming! And with the longer days of Spring, we’re ready to rock more carefree looks. Take the guesswork out of getting dressed for the new season by stocking up on the key style staples of the moment — we’ve rounded up the pieces to invest in now!

Prepare to wear cute and comfortable clothes, including the hottest new denim trends, easy, breezy dresses that can be layered, and, of course, transition pieces that will help reinvent what you already have in your closet.

When it comes to denim, this Spring is all about colored styles, including khaki, and everyone’s favorite, white jeans. Believe it or not, white jeans flatter everyone and elevate any top you pair with them. High-waisted bodies are also sticking around — great news, as a high rise helps whittle the waist and sculpt hips, as well as offering serious comfort when you’re sitting all day on zoom meetings.

It’s also the perfect time to invest in a dress or two. One-piece wonders, airy frocks offer an instant style statement on their own, or they can be worn with your winter long-sleeve henley underneath or topped with a blazer or jacket. For 2021, we’re loving sweatshirt-style numbers, which extend your WFH vibe into a sweet, warm-weather appropriate look. Floral dresses are also big this year and go from March, with tights, combat booties and a denim jacket, to May, accessorized with your favorite sandals. The look right now has smocked detailing, for a lengthening look. If you’re not a “dress person,” snag a flirty, frilly miniskirt. Choose one with ruffles, an of-the-moment street style trend inspired by the red carpet!

Perhaps the best closet upgrade to add now is outerwear. Toppers of all shapes and sizes add instant interest to your look and help maximize the versatility of all of your other clothes. What to buy now: A chic raincoat in a pop of color to brighten your look — and your mood! — and a trusty jean jacket. A cropped denim jacket looks fresh right now and also complements the silhouette of high-waisted pants.

Scroll through to see 9 perfect pieces to scoop up now!