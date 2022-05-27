Rad and retro! Stranger Things teamed up with Quiksilver to outfit the cast of the hit sci-fi series — and the apparel perfectly epitomizes ‘80s fashion.

Comprising everything from groovy windbreakers to bold-patterned tees, select pieces will not only be worn by your favorite characters on the beloved Netflix show’s last season — airing Friday, May 27 — but they’re available for fans to purchase, too.

This collab was dreamt up three years ago when costume designer Amy Parris started working on season four. In conceptualizing the wardrobe, she had to consider the show’s location change. Once based in the fictional town of Hawkins in the Midwest, the new season takes characters to a California city called Lenora Hills in 1983.

That’s where Quiksilver comes in. The California-based surf brand was wildly popular among high school students in the ‘80s and thus it made perfect sense for the show’s youth to wear it. Parris teamed up with the brand’s product director, Andrew Henry, to bring a unique wardrobe partnership to life.

Naturally, they looked to the brand’s extensive collection of archives to come up with styles reflective of the show’s setting and the brand’s roots.

“With Stranger Things set in the 1980s, Quiksilver was a natural fit.” Parris tells Us Weekly’s Stylish exclusively. “Exploring the Quiksilver archive allowed us to make use of accurate period designs and become immersed in the style from the era. The show setting also shifts to California this season and since Quiksilver was so much a part of the 80s fashion scene, creating custom Quiksilver pieces for cast members integrates perfectly with the storyline and stays true to the time period.”

And it wasn’t just about the look! The brand even considered the fit and feel of the clothes, opting for heavier cottons and baggier fits reflective of the ’80s.

Parris notes that Argyle — played by Eduardo Franco — has some of the most epic outfits this season, “especially the sunglasses and checkerboard-print long-sleeve shirt,” she says. (Be sure to look out for these pieces while you binge-watch.)

Take note: The entire Quiksilver x Stranger Things franchise comprises not one but five capsule collections, all of which are available now: the 1986 capsule, Cast Wardrobe Collection, Surfer Boy Pizza Collection, Lenora Hills Surf Club Collection and Hellfire Surf Club Collection.

And ahead, get a look at some of Stylish’s favorite Quiksilver pieces you can expect to see on the small screen — and that you can scoop up to call your own, too.