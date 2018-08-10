After years and years of the matte liquid lipstick reigning supreme, it would seem that the glossy lip is making its triumphant return. Not only does a high-shine lip gloss make every pout feel more hydrated and comfortable, but it also plump and perfected. Is there anything more fun than popping out a tube and adding some lacquer to your kisser? We think not.

And we’re not the only ones. SZA is on board with a high-octane pucker moment. She proved it with her recent Instagram selfie on Thursday, August 9. And while the “Broken Clocks” singer looks gorgeous with her signature voluminous hair, glowing skin and cool-girl denim jacket, it’s her PVC-reflective-shine pout that steals the show. Kick your selfie game up a notch with these five similar lip glosses that impart a similar effect.