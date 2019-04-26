Fashionable family! When Talita von Furstenberg needs style, career or general life advice, all she has to do is pick up the phone or text her grandmother, who happens to be the famous fashion designer and entrepreneur, Diane von Furstenberg.

One thing the 19-year-old was constantly coming to her grandma with? The dream of wanting to start her own fashion line, which has now finally come true. Von Furstenberg’s collection, TVF for DVF, launched on Wednesday, April 24, and is made up of 23 pieces ranging from flirty tops, to flowery dresses, to pastel colored skirts.

“I’ve always wanted to design TVF for DVF and since I was little I was always asking, ‘When can I do it? Can I do it?,” the model told Stylish while celebrating the collection at Chateau Marmont.

“I started to shadow different positions at DVF and somehow I started ended up drawing and designing and it kind of just formulated, so I think it was super natural and meant to be.”

Part of the reason the process came so innately to von Furstenberg was due to her chic family genetics. Not only is she the granddaughter of the 72-year-old designer who put the iconic wrap dress on the map, but her mother, Alexandra von Furstenberg, is a furniture designer with her own line of modern acrylic furniture.

“My grandma and my mom are both so fashionable and have the best style,” von Furstenberg said. “I’ve been raiding my mom’s closet since I was 12, so I think she definitely influenced my style a lot and we play off of each other. I think you either rebel against your mom’s style or you want to copy it, so I definitely feel like I’ve copied it and now she kind of copies my style by wearing younger stuff.”

While the Georgetown student’s mother has been embracing newer trends, her grandma is still a bit more classic when it comes to her fashion choices. “My grandma has such a mature style, so honestly, I don’t go to her for style advice per se, and it’s more for advice in general,” she revealed.

As for the best fashion tips she’s received from the both of them: “Not to be corny, but confidence is key. If you don’t feel comfortable in something, then you’re not gonna feel good and you’re not gonna look good. …I think you need to understand your personal style and what looks good on you. …At the end of the day, being true to yourself is the most important thing.”

Read on to hear more of her insights and more style tricks she’s picked up!