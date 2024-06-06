Thank you doesn’t always seem like enough. So when it comes to buying a Father’s Day gift for someone truly special, the pressure is on. With June 16 almost here, you’re most likely wondering: How on earth am I going to find a meaningful, exciting and worthwhile present within 10 days? (Hint: You will, with a little help from Us!)

Since selecting the right purchase isn’t an easy feat, we took inspiration from a few Hollywood dads. Take for instance Roger Federer, whose sunglasses collection with Oliver Peoples earned a top spot on our list. The former tennis professional even sported one of the sleek shades from his collaboration with the eyewear brand at this year’s Academy Awards!

But if your No. 1 guy is er, a little less fashion-driven and possibly needs some assistance in the skincare department (No shade, but how many times is he going to use that bar of soap on his face?), Idris Elba saves the day with S’ABLE Labs, which he founded alongside wife Sabrina Elba. The non-comedogenic formulas — a.k.a. they won’t clog pores — were designed to target the needs of melanin-rich complexions and are infused with nutritive African botanicals.

Or maybe pops wants to spruce up his scent wardrobe. Surprise him with a Tom Hardy-approved fragrance: Jo Malone London’s Cypress & Grapevine Cologne Intense. The British actor is the campaign star of the sophisticated blend, which emits fresh cypress, woody grapevine and warm amber fragrant notes.

Scroll on to see other solid finds that we’re certain will make dad, grandpa, your uncle or any paternal figure in your life feel extra appreciated and loved.