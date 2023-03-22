Credit: 5 Retro-Inspired Accessories to Elevate Your Home

After years of white and neutral spaces dominating Pinterest and home design magazines, we're all ready for a bit of color. This spring, we are adding earthy tones to our palette straight out of the 70s. Taking inspiration from the slower-paced life of the time period, stylists are also accenting homes with items that offer a nostalgic appeal for a trendy, and sophisticated modern-day approach. We rounded up our favorite vintage and retro-inspired pieces to add to your space this spring, all exclusively sold at Walmart.