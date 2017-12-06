With so many hair, makeup and styling options, it can be overwhelming to find products and looks that work best for your needs. Luckily, Tinashe seems to have figured it out through a trial and error process. The 24-year-old songstress took Stylish on her fashion and beauty journey at The Jeremy West Hollywood on Monday, December 4, to celebrate John Freida’s “Your Hair Makes A Statement” campaign and Frizz Ease products launching in 2018. She dished on tips and tricks that work for her, mishaps she’s had along the way and how her mood and scenarios help inspire various beauty looks — find out what she said!