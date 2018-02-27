Shopping

19 Designer Bargains to Scoop Now From TJ Maxx’s Runway Section

Shop till you drop! TJ Maxx is known for its affordable prices, but these items are practically a steal. The store’s site just stocked up its runway section with brands like Fendi, Gucci, Tom Ford and Versace – making it the ultimate stop for bargain shopping. Check out our 19 must-have items for spring below. This sale is sure to sell out fast so we advise you to not second guess — and treat yourself!

