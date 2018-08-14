Smart clothes, seriously! The future is now and Tommy Hilfiger isn’t wasting any time getting ahead. The fashion powerhouse has launched smart-chip enhanced clothing offered in men’s, women’s and unisex designs and will be exclusively available in the US.

Each item under the Xplore collection has an embedded Awear Solutions’ Bluetooth low energy smart tag, which users activate via the iOS Tommy Jeans Xplore app. Once activated consumers are incentivized with a points system which allows for opportunities to unlock rewards. Points are based on how often the garment is worn and they can be redeemed for goods and VIP experiences, such as gift cards, signed march, pieces from the Tommy Hilfiger archives and more.

The idea behind the innovative design is to invite consumers “to be a part of the brand experience,” according to the press release. The brand wants users to across the country to be united to create a “community of highly engaged micro brand ambassadors.”

The collection has launched and is available on Tommy.com. Scroll down to see the products!